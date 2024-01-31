Brazil central bank cuts rates by 50 bps, signals plans to maintain current easing pace

BRASILIA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points for the fifth consecutive time on Wednesday, and signaled same-sized cuts for its "next meetings."

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, unanimously reduced its Selic benchmark interest rate to 11.25%, as expected by all 44 economists surveyed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Gabriel Stargardter)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.