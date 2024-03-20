Brazil central bank cuts rates by 50 bps, may change course after May

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at a sixth straight policy meeting on Wednesday, while flagging it may change the course of the current easing cycle after its next decision in May.

The bank's rate-setting committee, called Copom, unanimously agreed to lower the Selic benchmark interest rate to 10.75%, as forecast by all 47 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The committee anticipated another rate cut of the same size in May, if the economic outlook develops as expected, but changed language from its last policy meeting about maintaining the pace of cuts at "the next meetings" in the plural.

Copom stressed in the policy statement that there was no major change to their baseline scenario, but "heightened uncertainty and the need for more flexibility" led them to narrow their guidance to just the next policy meeting.

Since August, when making its first 50-basis-point rate cut to bring borrowing costs down from a six-year high, the central bank had been reiterating its unanimous anticipation of further reductions of the same magnitude at "the next meetings," signaling a steady pace for at least two more meetings.

But the bank's monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo acknowledged that "at some point" it would be necessary to remove the use of the plural for the next meetings.

Inflation expectations showed little change since the last policy decision in January, even with upward revisions to economic activity, fueled by labor market strength and strong performances in the services and retail sectors.

Brazil's rate cut came on the same day the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but indicated it still expects to reduce them by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024.

The start to the Fed's easing cycle will widen the interest rate differential between the world's largest economy and emerging markets, potentially boosting capital flows into countries like Brazil.

Brazil's 12-month inflation reached 4.50% in February. The official inflation target is 3.0% for this year and next.

The central bank included in the policy statement its inflation projections of 3.5% for this year and 3.2% for 2025, unchanged from its January forecasts.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.