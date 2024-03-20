News & Insights

Brazil central bank cuts rates by 50 bps, forecasts same move in May

March 20, 2024 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at a sixth straight policy meeting on Wednesday and flagged a potential change to its easing trajectory after its next decision in May.

The bank's rate-setting committee, called Copom, unanimously agreed to lower the Selic benchmark interest rate to 10.75%, as forecast by all 47 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Copom anticipated another rate cut of the same size in May, if the economic outlook develops as expected, but dropped language from its last policy meeting about keeping up the pace of cuts at "the next meetings" in the plural.

