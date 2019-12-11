Brazil central bank cuts interest rates by 50 bps to new low 4.50%

BRASILIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday to a record low of 4.50%, the fourth such move in a row, as economists widely expected and policymakers strongly indicated in recent weeks.

The decision by the bank's nine-person rate-setting committee known as 'Copom' was unanimous, but with economic growth showing signs of accelerating, many have speculated about a pause in the easing cycle, if not its end.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

