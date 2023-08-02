Brazil central bank cuts interest rates by 50 bps, more than expected

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, kicking off a monetary easing cycle with a more aggressive reduction than most economists expected.

The bank's rate-setting committee Copom lowered its Selic policy rate to 13.25%. Only 10 out of 46 economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a cut of that magnitude, with the other 36 expecting a more conservative reduction of 25 basis points.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Brad Haynes)

