US Markets

Brazil central bank cuts interest rate to record-low 2.25%

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday to a record-low 2.25%, as expected, in a move to cushion what may be the country's worst economic crash on record.

SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday to a record-low 2.25%, as expected, in a move to cushion what may be the country's worst economic crash on record.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, said its decision was unanimous, citing the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic. A Reuters survey of 38 economists earlier this month had forecast a second consecutive rate cut of 75 basis points.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular