Brazil central bank concerned about FX volatility -Campos Neto

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is concerned about persistently high volatility in the foreign exchange market, which has a close relationship with the country's risk premium, central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a live online event hosted by Credit Suisse, Campos Neto warned that Brazil has little room for fiscal maneuver and that fresh spending to boost the economy could have the opposite effect if it pushes up market-based interest rates.

Campos Neto said inflation is once again an issue in Brazil, although longer-term expectations are relatively stable.

Campos Neto said high FX volatility could be explained by investors' pricing in a fiscal risk premium, record low interest rates making it cheaper to use the real as a hedging instrument, and risks surrounding the government's economic reform agenda.

"Does this worry the central bank? Of course, we would like to have low volatility. But remember that intervening on price is one thing, intervening on volatility is very different," Campos Neto said.

Three-month implied dollar/real volatility BRL3MO=, an options market gauge of how much traders expect the exchange rate to fluctuate over the coming three months, is still 20%, more than double its pre-crisis level of just under 10% in February 2020.

The real slumped 30% against the dollar last year, making it one of the worst-performing currencies in the world, and has weakened a further 3% so far this year BRBY.

On the pressure for the government to revive the emergency cash transfers that expired at the end of last year, Campos Neto said any new spending would have to be balanced by measures guarding against fiscal slippage and a spike in market rates.

Part of the reason why market interest rates are so high right now is that inflation in Brazil is "back on the agenda", with investors pricing in relatively high inflation in the short term but a "relatively stable" outlook over the longer term, he said.

