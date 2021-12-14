US Markets

Brazil central bank compared scenarios of higher hikes for interest rates

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

BRASILIA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank compared scenarios with adjustments greater than 1.50 percentage point in the benchmark interest rate, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

The minutes of the Dec. 7-8 meeting, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom raised the benchmark rate to 9.25%, showed policymakers concluded that adjustments of 1.50 p.p. at this moment are "adequate to reach, throughout the process of monetary tightening, a level restrictive enough not only to ensure the convergence of inflation over the relevant horizon but also to consolidate the anchoring of longer-term expectations."

