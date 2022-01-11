Brazil central bank chief says steps have been taken to ensure inflation targets are met in 2022, 2023 and 2024

BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday the central bank has taken the necessary steps to ensure inflation targets are met for 2022, 2023 and 2024, reaffirming it is appropriate to advance the process of monetary tightening significantly into restrictive territory.

In an open letter to justify annual inflation that ended 2021 at a six-year high of 10.06%, he said the index was affected by higher commodities prices, a spike in energy prices, imbalances between demand and supply of inputs and bottlenecks in global production chains.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.