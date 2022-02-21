Brazil central bank chief says inflation trend is still climbing

BRASILIA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday the inflation trend is still climbing, as core inflation has been rising in the country.

Addressing an event hosted by television channel AgroMais, he said market projections will point to higher economic growth in 2022 in the wake of recent domestic data.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Diane Craft)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.