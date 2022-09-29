US Markets

Brazil central bank chief says inflation target to be met with first rate cut in June

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that policymakers' calculations show the inflation target will be met taking into consideration projections of monetary easing beginning in June, a date projected by market participants in the Focus weekly survey.

Speaking at a news conference on the Inflation Report released earlier, he also said that it is too early to think about cutting interest rates after policymakers decided last week to pause its aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

