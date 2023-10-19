Brazil central bank chief says economic reforms led to higher structural growth

Adds context, quotes in paragraphs 2-5

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that there is evidence indicating that economic reforms implemented since the government of former President Michel Temer have led to advancements in greater structural growth.

Campos Neto said Brazil has demonstrated significant economic resilience and attributed it to reforms passed since 2016, such as labor market flexibility and measures to ease business establishment.

"There is a lot of anecdotal evidence that do show some gains from these reforms," he told an event hosted by the Fenabrave group of vehicle brands.

In the minutes of the central bank's latest policy decision in September, when it cut interest rates by 50 basis points for the second consecutive time to 12.75%, there was an extensive discussion regarding the reasons behind the observed resilient growth in recent quarters.

Regulatory reforms and institutional advancements were mentioned as potential contributors.

While cautioning against prematurely reassessing Brazil's potential economic growth based on that hypothesis, policymakers emphasized that if this trend persisted without causing inflationary pressures, it could prompt a reevaluation of the economic prospects.

During the conference on Thursday, Campos Neto also reinforced that policymakers were concerned with the high interest rates in the U.S., the duration of their persistency and the timing of their potential decline.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alison Williams)

