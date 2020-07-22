Brazil central bank chief says 2020 GDP forecast of -6.4% is too pessimistic

By Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, July 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian economy is showing signs of recovering strongly from a steep fall earlier this year, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that the bank's forecast for a downturn of 6.4% over 2020 is too pessimistic.

While gross domestic product likely fell sharply in the second quarter due to the coronavirus shock, recent retail, industry and energy consumption indicators all suggest a strong rebound is underway, he said.

The central bank last month revised its 2020 gross domestic forecast to -6.4%, broadly in line with market consensus at the time. But speaking in a live online event hosted by newspaper Valor Economico on Wednesday, Campos Neto said that now looks too gloomy.

"Today, -6.4% is pessimistic. We think it will be better than that," he said. "Both soft and high frequency indicators (point to) this."

Campos Neto said the government's emergency spending measures and the central bank's liquidity and credit provisions have helped soften the economic blow from COVID-19, and that strong pent-up demand will be seen in the months ahead.

The economy has started a "V-shaped" recovery, although the second leg of that rebound will likely flatten out in the second half of the year, he said.

Campos Neto said the fall in GDP in the second quarter was steep, but uncertainty surrounding the extent of the slump was also extremely high.

Campos Neto said he expects foreign exchange market volatility to continue falling in the coming weeks.

The real has recovered sharply in recent weeks as global risk aversion has eased and local economic indicators have pointed to recovery. On Wednesday, it traded at 5.10 per dollar BRBY, its strongest level in over a month and on track for its biggest monthly rise since October 2018.

