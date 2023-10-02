Brazil central bank chief expresses concern over U.S. interest rates impact on capital outflows

Recasts with new comments, context

BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, expressed concern on Monday about the continued rise in long-term interest rates in the United States and its potential impact on capital outflows from Brazil.

"If the long-term U.S. interest rate continues to be high and keeps rising, obviously at some point we could have a more accelerated outflow of resources," he said at an event hosted by Brazil's foreign exchange association ABRACAM.

While he acknowledged that this is not the central bank's base-case scenario, Campos Neto underlined the need for caution in conducting monetary policy due to the resilience demonstrated by inflation in some countries during its declining phase.

Last week, Campos Neto said that the more uncertain global environment was an important factor in the perception that the bar is now set slightly higher for policymakers to accelerate rate cuts.

The Brazilian central bank has already reduced its benchmark interest rate to 12.75%, with two consecutive cuts of 50 basis points each, signaling the possibility of equal-sized reductions in upcoming meetings.

"When we look at monetary policy worldwide, the most important thing is to understand the dynamics of the United States," he said during the event.

Campos Neto said the fiscal issue will become "increasingly significant" in developed markets, with higher standards prevailing worldwide, adding that the surge in expenditures in the U.S. has been contributing to the rise in long-term interest rates in the country.

According to the central bank governor, there has been some volatility in Brazilian inflation expectations more recently "much more due to global factors."

He also noted that in Brazil, additional reforms may potentially play a role in achieving structural reductions in spending, reiterating the importance of the government pursuing the budget targets it established under new fiscal rules.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, editing by Ed Osmond and Steven Grattan)

