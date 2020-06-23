US Markets
Brazil central bank bars Visa and Mastercard from WhatsApp payments

Brazil's central bank ruled on Tuesday that Visa and Mastercard must suspend launching payments and transfers on Facebook's WhatsApp in the country, or must cease such operations immediately, according to a statement.

The bank said it had made the decision in order to preserve the competitive environment and that if the companies failed to comply with the ruling, they would be subject to fines and administrative sanction.

