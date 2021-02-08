Brazil central bank autonomy bill slated for Wednesday vote

Updates with comments pushing back vote to Wednesday

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house is expected to vote on a bill giving increased autonomy to the central bank on Wednesday, the legislator coordinating the bill said, in a move for more independent monetary policy that has been discussed for years.

Congressman Silvio Costa Filho told reporters that legislative leaders would meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposal and move toward a vote the following day.

Costa Filho spoke alongside Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto and lower house speaker Arthur Lira.

Lira tweeted a faster timeline earlier in the day, predicting a vote on Tuesday.

Lira said that central bank autonomy would grant more predictability to the Brazilian economy and raise the country's credibility in the world.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina Marcello Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

