Brazil central bank anticipates content of changes in FX law it will deliberate in December

BRASILIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank anticipated on Monday the content of changes in the foreign exchange law it will deliberate in December, the result of a public consultation concluded in July.

Policymakers stressed in a statement that the changes aim at a greater alignment of foreign exchange operations with other operations carried out in the financial system.

