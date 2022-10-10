US Markets

Brazil central bank anticipates content of changes in FX law it will deliberate in December

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil's central bank anticipated on Monday the content of changes in the foreign exchange law it will deliberate in December, the result of a public consultation concluded in July.

BRASILIA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank anticipated on Monday the content of changes in the foreign exchange law it will deliberate in December, the result of a public consultation concluded in July.

Policymakers stressed in a statement that the changes aim at a greater alignment of foreign exchange operations with other operations carried out in the financial system.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular