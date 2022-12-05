US Markets
Brazil central bank allows changes to Mastercard's payment arrangement

December 05, 2022 — 06:27 am EST

Written by Isabel Versiani and Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Monday it has allowed Mastercard Inc's MA.N local payment arrangement regulation to be changed, in another step towards the implementation of payments using WhatsApp.

According to a statement, the move would enable Mastercard payments through Meta Platforms-owned META.O WhatsApp as part of the so-called Facebook Pay Program - which is still required to meet some other conditions before it can be fully implemented.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

