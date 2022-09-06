Brazil cenbank will still discuss final interest rate hike, says director

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Tuesday that the inflation control process is in its early stages, and that policymakers will still discuss a "residual" interest rate hike.

"We have to be very cautious in the eventual end of the monetary tightening cycle," he said at a live chat hosted by Bradesco Asset Management.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

