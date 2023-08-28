Brazil cenbank to keep rate cut pace unless major surprise occurs

Rewrites throughout with further comments, context

BRASILIA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, emphasized on Monday that future rate cuts are seen at 50 basis points per meeting unless something surprising occurs.

"We want to make it very clear that the bar for doing anything different in terms of pace is very high, both on the upside and the downside," he said at an event hosted by Warren Investimentos.

Following the bank's decision earlier in August to embark on an easing cycle with a higher-than-expected 50 basis point cut, to 13.25%, its board members have consistently reiterated the anticipation of future reductions of equivalent scale, driven by the imperative to uphold a contractionary monetary policy aimed at curbing inflation.

Campos Neto said that there is no "magic formula" of weights that would lead to fundamental changes in the variables requiring a shift in its policy stance, but noted it would be necessary to see a "combination of factors" that surprises, including inflation expectations "heading towards 3% or close to 3%."

The central bank's weekly survey of private economists shows median inflation projections at 3.87% next year and 3.5% for 2025 and 2026, compared with a 3.0% official target for all years.

Regarding economic activity, Campos Neto said that even excluding agriculture's contribution, the country continues to see positive surprises in economic growth.

He also said that Brazil cannot return to the 50% earmarked credit level from bank lending, which would affect the neutral interest rate.

