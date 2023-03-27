Brazil cenbank still seen cutting rates this year despite hawkish statement -survey

BRASILIA, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is still expected to cut interest rates in November despite its hawkish policy statement indicating no room for monetary easing amid rising inflation expectations, a bank survey showed on Monday.

After holding its benchmark interest rate at a six-year-high of 13.75% on Wednesday, the central bank emphasized increasing inflation expectations as a cause for concern and reinforced that it will not hesitate to resume rate hikes if disinflation does not occur as expected.

Nonetheless, the weekly Focus survey of more than 100 private economists, published by the central bank, still shows a median forecast for a 50-basis point cut in November followed by another 50-basis point cut in December.

This scenario, unchanged since the beginning of this month, would bring the benchmark interest rate to 12.75% by the end of this year.

Compared with data before the monetary policy decision, the standard deviation about these expectations has slightly decreased, showing a lower variance in projections concerning this scenario.

The central bank will release the minutes from its latest meeting on Tuesday.

Members of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's leftist government, which has criticized the central bank for potentially stalling the economy by keeping rates high, have said they want it to ease monetary policy in response to an economic slowdown, credit contraction and banking turmoil abroad.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.