Brazil cenbank says some members considering slower pace of rate cuts if uncertainty remains high

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

March 26, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday that some members of its rate-setting committee argued that if prospective uncertainty remains high in the future, a slower pace of monetary easing may prove appropriate, for whatever terminal rate is desired.

In the minutes of the meeting held on March 19-20, when the bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.75%, the central bank said that "information provided by updating the analyzed data sets will be particularly important in defining the terminal interest rate and its respective path."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

