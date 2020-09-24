Brazil cenbank raises 2020 GDP forecast to -5.0%, sees 3.9% expansion next year

US Markets

Brazil's central bank on Thursday raised its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 5.0% from minus 6.4%, closer in line with the government and market consensus as its COVID-19 crisis entered a less acute phase in the third quarter.

In its Quarterly Inflation Report, the central bank also said it expects the economy to grow 3.9% next year, although a "greater-than-usual uncertainty" hung over this outlook and fiscal and economic reforms were "essential" to securing a sustainable recovery.

