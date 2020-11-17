Brazil cenbank monitoring inflation, comfortable with outlook -Campos Neto

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is monitoring inflation developments but remains comfortable with the outlook, bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday, noting that the recent spike in food prices is temporary and will soon pass.

Addressing an online event hosted by the Brazilian banking federation Febraban, Campos Neto also said if third quarter growth is close to 9%, he expects more upward annual forecast revisions, and that positive momentum going into next year should improve the 2021 economic growth outlook.

Campos Neto was speaking as the economy ministry raised its 2020 gross domestic product growth forecast, and also raised its inflation outlook for this year and next following the recent spike in food prices.

"The central bank is watching, monitoring and we think that a large part of the recent (inflationary) move is temporary," he said, noting that a weak currency, income transfers to the poor and people eating more at home have pushed up inflation.

He also warned that the interest rate curve is "very steep," reflecting growing concern over the health of public finances. Longer-term rates must come down in order to spur private sector investment, he said.

Investors are also mindful of the huge amount of government debt maturing early next year, Campos Neto said, noting that the treasury has had to reduce the average length of its borrowing in order to roll over debt more easily.

"What determines the spread is risk perception ... it is important to send a message on the fiscal front if we want to stabilize things," he said.

In a subsequent TV interview with Globonews, he warned that failure to start reining in the government's record deficit and debt will push up interest rates and risk premiums, and push the exchange rate even lower.

In the interview, he repeated remarks from Monday that further government spending from this point to support the economy would be counterproductive, because it would damage its fiscal credibility and ultimately hit growth.

