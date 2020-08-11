Brazil cenbank minutes show interest rates close to a floor
BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has minimal room to cut interest rates below the current record low of 2.20%, a level "close" to the point from which further reductions could fuel financial market instability, according to meeting minutes released on Tuesday.
The minutes of the Aug. 4-5 meeting of the rate-setting committee, known as Copom, also showed that policymakers believe forward guidance is a more appropriate policy strategy in the current environment and that, with inflation running below target, interest rates are unlikely to rise any time soon.
