Brazil cenbank minutes show interest rates close to a floor

BRASILIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has minimal room to cut interest rates below the current record low of 2.20%, a level "close" to the point from which further reductions could fuel financial market instability, according to meeting minutes released on Tuesday.

The minutes of the Aug. 4-5 meeting of the rate-setting committee, known as Copom, also showed that policymakers believe forward guidance is a more appropriate policy strategy in the current environment and that, with inflation running below target, interest rates are unlikely to rise any time soon.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)

