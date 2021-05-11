US Markets

Brazil cenbank minutes show 75 bps June hike likely, but pause looms

Brazil's central bank expects to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points in June to keep inflation in check, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Tuesday, but they indicated that an uninterrupted cycle of hikes to the so-called neutral level of rates is unlikely.

The minutes of the May 4-5 meeting, where the bank's rate-setting committee known as Copom raised rates by 75 basis points to 3.50%, showed that policymakers thought another such hike would be the "appropriate" next step, "unless inflation determinants change".

