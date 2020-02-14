US Markets

Brazil cenbank head says economic cycle requires monetary policy caution

Camila Moreira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazil's central bank president head Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday that cautious monetary policy is required during the current stage of the economic cycle.

The next monetary steps continue to depend on how economic activity, inflation risks and expectations unfold, he said in a presentation posted on the central bank's website.

His remarks echo the policy statement and minutes of the bank's rate-setting committee accompanying last week's interest rate cut to a new low of 4.25%.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Gabriela Mello; editing by John Stonestreet)

