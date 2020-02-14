Brazil cenbank head says economic cycle requires monetary policy caution

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank president head Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday that cautious monetary policy is required during the current stage of the economic cycle.

The next monetary steps continue to depend on how economic activity, inflation risks and expectations unfold, he said in a presentation posted on the central bank's website.

His remarks echo the policy statement and minutes of the bank's rate-setting committee accompanying last week's interest rate cut to a new low of 4.25%.

(Reporting by Camila Moreira; Writing by Gabriela Mello; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.