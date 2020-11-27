Brazil cenbank head, economy minister deny policy rift

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes and central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto denied any divergence between them over economic policy.

Campos Neto said in an TV interview late on Thursday that he and Guedes were aligned with the goal of keeping the country's debt under control.

"Our thinking is very alike," Campos Neto said. Earlier this week he said it was "super important" to have a plan "clearly showing" investors that the country is concerned with the debt trajectory, sparking criticism from Guedes.

"President Campos Neto knows what the plan is. If he has a better plan, ask him what his plan is. Ask him what his plan is to recover credibility," Guedes said on Wednesday according to local media.

On Thursday, Guedes also denied any rift with Campos Neto, local newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday. The minister said his response was merely a reaction to journalists trying to create a spat in the government.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani, in Brasilia, writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by John Stonestreet)

