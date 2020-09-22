Brazil cenbank emphasizes 'forward guidance' to spur growth, inflation - minutes
BRASILIA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has minimal room to cut interest rates, and 'forward guidance' keeping them low for a long time is the best way to stimulate growth and get inflation back up towards target, according to meeting minutes published on Tuesday.
The minutes of the Sept. 15-16 meeting of the rate-setting committee, known as Copom, showed that policymakers believe any further reduction in the Selic rate from its current record low 2.00% would be "small" and could risk destabilizing financial markets.
