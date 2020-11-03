Brazil cenbank could review forward guidance even if spending cap not broken - minutes

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank could revise its "forward guidance" pledge to keep interest rates low for a long time in the event of fiscal policy altering the country's debt path, even if the government's spending cap rule is kept intact, according to meeting minutes published on Tuesday.

The minutes of the Oct. 27-28 meeting of the rate-setting committee, known as Copom, showed that policymakers think rising fiscal risks are beginning to balance out the fact that inflation expectations and forecasts are well anchored "significantly" below target over the next couple of years.

Copom left its benchmark Selic interest rate on hold at a record low 2.00% at the Oct. 27-28 meeting as expected. Its accompanying statement was generally seen as dovish, surprising many economists who had expected a stronger line on the recent spike in inflation and concern about public finances.

"The Committee judged that changes in the fiscal policy that affect the public debt trajectory or compromise the fiscal anchor would motivate a reassessment, even if the spending ceiling in nominal terms is still maintained," the minutes said.

The economy still requires "unusually strong" stimulus, uncertainty remains higher than usual, and disinflationary pressures from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will likely linger longer than previous recessions.

But any space for further rate cuts is "small" due to potential financial market instability from rates being pushed even closer to zero, policymakers said. Rising fiscal concerns were also limiting any scope for further easing.

"(T)he upward asymmetry in the balance of risks caused by fiscal risks is sufficient to compensate the fact that its inflation projections in the baseline scenario are below the target at the relevant horizon," the minutes said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

