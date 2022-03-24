Brazil cenbank concerned over oil, industrial goods prices despite tax cuts

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Thursday that oil prices are likely to further impact inflation this year, and predicted that industrial goods prices would continue to rise despite government tax cuts.

The bank reiterated that if the scenario worsens, it could increase the size of its already aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

The message came in its quarterly inflation report, in which policymakers maintained their economic growth outlook for 2022 at 1% and again signaled a 100 basis points hike in rates in May to fight double-digit inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

According to the central bank, setbacks in inflation are strongly correlated to oil prices, with fuels contributing with almost half of the inflationary surprise on the three months to February.

Despite the government's recent decision to cut 25% of the tax on industrialized products (IPI), industrial goods should show "relevant increases", policymakers said. They pointed to persistent pressures on supply chains and commodity prices on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank also said that the price of oil in local currency has a significant impact on inflation, "which is expected to increase this year". Fuel alone accounted for a third of 2021 inflation, it added.

Nonetheless, policymakers repeated that the uncertainty and volatility of the moment demand "serenity" to assess the long-term impacts of the current shock and its secondary impacts on inflation over the relevant horizon, which includes 2022, but mostly 2023.

"It is in this horizon that the effects of monetary policy are greatest, as opposed to the short term, when the effects of commodity shocks are felt more intensely."

Last week, the central bank raised interest rates by 100 basis points to 11.75%, from a record low 2% last March, and said it was appropriate to move its tightening process into "an even more restrictive territory" to curb the effects of supply shocks from the war in Ukraine.

