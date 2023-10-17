News & Insights

Brazil cenbank concerned about FX rates effect on monpol -director

October 17, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank has been seeing a more benign scenario for inflation lately but there is concern about how foreign exchange rates might affect its monetary policy stance, director Gabriel Galipolo said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian real BRBY weakened in recent weeks, a move that normally translates into higher inflation, slipping past 5.20 per dollar for the first time since March earlier this month before paring some losses to trade around 5.00 per dollar.

Emerging market currencies overall took a hit from a firmer greenback on the back of higher U.S. interest rates, with other board members at Brazil's central bank also expressing concern about it.

"When U.S. yields reach 4.6% or 4.7%, the situation starts to get tougher for emerging countries," Galipolo said at an event hosted by Moody's. "We have a few challenges right now, and the first one is how to deal with the international scenario."

US Markets
Reuters
