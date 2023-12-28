Brazil cenbank chief signals 'sustainable' monetary easing with 50bp cuts

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sees the pace of 50-basis-point interest rate cuts per meeting as appropriate for current conditions, governor Roberto Campos Neto said, indicating the outlook for 2024 is to bring borrowing costs to the "lowest possible level".

"Given today's variables, we understand that 50 (basis points) is the appropriate pace, (but) we will assess that at each meeting," Campos Neto told TV channel GloboNews in an interview aired late on Wednesday, when asked about potentially accelerating the easing process.

Campos Neto said the interest rate curve and other market indicators were behaving as if monetary easing were to be carried out "sustainably", which he added was crucial for policymakers.

Speaking about the outlook for next year, he said it was "important to deliver inflation within the target and interest rates as low as possible for us to consolidate this process that we have been carrying out for some time now".

After holding rates at a cycle-high for almost one year to tame high inflation, the central bank initiated an easing cycle in August and has so far reduced rates by 200 basis points to 11.75%, flagging further 50 basis point cuts in each of the .

The monetary authority expects Brazil's economy to grow 1.7% in 2024 after expanding by 3.0% this year, but Campos Neto said there was a "good chance of a more positive bias" for activity next year.

He cited the government's approval of a tax reform and revenue-increasing measures, while also pointing to a marginal improvement in the external scenario.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Gareth Jones)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.