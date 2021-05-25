Brazil cenbank chief says will do what it takes to fulfill inflation 'mission'

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will do what it takes to get inflation back to target, bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday, stressing that transparent communication is a key element to achieving its goals and delivering effective monetary policy.

In an online event hosted by bank BTG Pactual, Campos Neto recognized that it has been more challenging to steer inflation toward target during the COVID-19 pandemic, but insisted that the central bank will fulfill its "mission".

"It is important to stress that our inflation target will be met. That is why we did more (policy tightening) than the market expected before, and we will continue on this path," Campos Neto said.

"Transparency is important. Any noise generated by transparency is resolved with more transparency, not less," he said, adding that more opaque communication would throw up more complications and potentially hamper the transmission of monetary policy.

The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 basis points at each of its last two policy meetings, lifting the Selic rate to 3.50%. It has pledged to do so again next month and has characterized its tightening as a 'partial normalization' of policy.

But figures on Tuesday showed annual inflation in mid-May at 7.3%, well above the central bank's year-end target of 3.75%, and Campos Neto noted that 2022 inflation expectations are rising too.

"As soon as we think the situation is different, the partial language will no longer be used and we will go towards neutral," Campos Neto said. "The central bank always strives to reach its goal. But take into consideration various elements have been much more difficult during the pandemic."

Campos Neto reiterated that the central bank thought it would be most effective and efficient to start the tightening cycle aggressively and accompany it with 'partial normalization' language.

That wording signals that borrowing costs will likely not be raised to their so-called 'neutral' level that promotes full employment and maximum economic output without fueling inflation.

Many economists put that neutral rate at around 6-6.5%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

