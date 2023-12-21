Brazil cenbank chief says signaling for rate cuts covers next two meetings

Adds further comments, context

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief said on Thursday that the bank's signaling for 50 basis point rate cuts in its coming policy meetings covers the horizon of the next two meetings.

Speaking at a press conference, Roberto Campos Neto said this was "a relevant horizon and compatible with uncertainties and visibility in terms of monetary policy."

He stressed that none of the variables observed by the central bank have a mechanical impact on its monetary policy decisions, including improvements in the external scenario following the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent communication.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank highlighted that inflation in the quarter ending in November came in 40 basis points lower than policymakers had estimated in September.

While acknowledging that the movement led markets to project a "significant decline" in inflation for this year, the central bank emphasized earlier on Thursday that "there was no significant change in the median expectations for the coming years, which remain unanchored."

Campos Neto underscored this sentiment, stating, "There was a more pronounced surprise in current inflation, but other variables closely align with our monitoring," providing a rationale for signaling a consistent pattern of interest rate reductions at the January and March meetings.

After holding rates steady at a six-year high for nearly a year, the central bank initiated an easing cycle in August, cutting rates by 200 basis points so far, to 11.75%.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

