Brazil cenbank chief says people understand monetary tightening is 'largely done'

Marcela Ayres Reuters
Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Thursday said Brazil hiked interest rates earlier and faster than the rest of the world, and that people understand the monetary tightening is "largely done."

BRASILIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Thursday said Brazil hiked interest rates earlier and faster than the rest of the world, and that people understand the monetary tightening is "largely done."

Speaking at an event hosted by lender BTG Pactual, he said policymakers remain vigilant about the country's services inflation, understanding that recent government measures to lower taxes on key prices generate lower inflationary inertia.

