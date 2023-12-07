Brazil cenbank chief proposes international payment governance rules

BRASILIA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday he had proposed an initiative within the G20 group, whose presidency transitioned to his country this month, aimed at establishing a set of governance rules for international payments.

Speaking at an event organized by the central bank, he said that the work on the so-called "taxonomy of international payments" would commence within a G20 subgroup in collaboration with the G7 and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

"These are the rules that will be applied once we address the issues of technology and settlement," he said. "This is the governance framework for international payments. Countries willing to participate must more or less adhere to these rules."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.