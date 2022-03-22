Brazil cbank weighed smaller rate hike but decided larger one was needed

Adds quotes from minutes

BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank considered the implications of a lower rate hike of at least 75 basis points, but decided on a 100-basis-point increase which would be "timelier" given inflationary pressures, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

The central bank felt the conflict in Ukraine added further uncertainty and volatility and caused a supply shock in several commodities, according to the minutes of the March 15-16 meeting, when the rate-setting committee known as Copom raised the benchmark rate to 11.75%.

"The committee opted for a timelier interest rate trajectory than that embedded in its scenarios," it said.

"This preference expresses caution regarding the probabilities awarded to its scenarios and the measurement of second-round effects, as well as its commitment to the convergence of inflation and expectations to its targets over the relevant horizon."

