Brazil cattle slaughtering slumps as COVID-19 hits packers; chicken and pig resilient

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - The slaughtering of cattle in Brazil over the first quarter slowed to the lowest level since 2012 for the period, reaching 7.25 million head, the government's statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

IBGE did not provide a reason for the fall, but in March some local companies reduced the number of people on duty at beef plants to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which may partly explain the drop in slaughtering in the world's largest beef exporter.

Meat-packers have become a breeding ground for the virus as employees work in densely packed stations under often low room temperatures.

Compared to the fourth quarter, Brazil's cattle slaughtering dropped 10.2%, according to the IBGE, driven by Mato Grosso state, Brazil's biggest grain and meat producer.

Brazilian chicken and pork slaughtering, on the other hand, reached new records in the first quarter due to strong export demand, according to IBGE data.

The date mainly refers to a period before a series of plants in the south of the country were temporarily closed due to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, and the effect on production has yet to be seen

Brazil slaughtered 1.51 billion chickens in the first quarter, up 5% from the same period a year ago and 2.8% higher compared to the previous quarter, driven mainly by intense activity in Paraná state, IBGE said.

In the same period, pig slaughtering reached 11.88 million head, a historical record for a first quarter, according the data.

Year-on-year, the increase in slaugthering was 5.2% for pigs, although in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2019, there was a slight decrease of 0.2%, IBGE data showed.

