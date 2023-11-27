Brazil cattle passing through feedlots steady at 7 mln head in 2023 - DSM

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The number of cattle slaughtered in Brazil after spending 90 days in feedlots will reach an estimated 7.030 million head in 2023, a survey of Brazil's cattle market by Dutch nutrition company DSM Firmenich showed on Monday.

The projection represents virtual stability from 2022's 7.048 million head. Still, over the years, the number has been growing as Brazilian ranchers seek more efficient ways to raise and finish livestock, DSM executives said at a press conference presentation.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

