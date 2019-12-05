Brazil carrier TIM to launch financial services to pre-paid customers in 2020- CEO

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier Tim Participações SA TIMP3.SA plans to launch financial services to its pre-paid customers in the first half of 2020, Chief Executive Pietro Labriola said on Thursday.

"We would like our pre-paid plan to become a debit card to unbanked clients", he told journalists in a company event in Sao Paulo, adding that details will be disclosed on March 11, when parent company Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI will present its new strategic business plan in Milan.

