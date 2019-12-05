US Markets

Brazil carrier TIM to launch financial services to pre-paid customers in 2020- CEO

Contributor
Gabriela Mello Reuters
Published

Brazilian wireless carrier Tim Participações SA plans to launch financial services to its pre-paid customers in the first half of 2020, Chief Executive Pietro Labriola said on Thursday.

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier Tim Participações SA TIMP3.SA plans to launch financial services to its pre-paid customers in the first half of 2020, Chief Executive Pietro Labriola said on Thursday.

"We would like our pre-paid plan to become a debit card to unbanked clients", he told journalists in a company event in Sao Paulo, adding that details will be disclosed on March 11, when parent company Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI will present its new strategic business plan in Milan.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular