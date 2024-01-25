Brazil carrier Gol files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

(Adds more details and context in paragraphs 2-4)
SAO PAULO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol
Abra also controls Colombian carrier Avianca, though the two airlines operate separately.
The move makes Gol the latest Latin American carrier to seek bankruptcy protection after a pandemic-related crisis, following the path of its sister company Avianca, Mexico's Aeromexico and Chile-based LATAM Airlines.
The decision was somewhat expected by market participants after media reports earlier this month said Gol was considering the move, even as the company maintained it sought a "consensual" restructuring in discussion with creditors.
