News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil carrier Gol files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

January 25, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds more details and context in paragraphs 2-4)

SAO PAULO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol said on Thursday it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, with a $950 million financial commitment from its controlling shareholder Abra Group.

Abra also controls Colombian carrier Avianca, though the two airlines operate separately.

The move makes Gol the latest Latin American carrier to seek bankruptcy protection after a pandemic-related crisis, following the path of its sister company Avianca, Mexico's Aeromexico and Chile-based LATAM Airlines.

The decision was somewhat expected by market participants after media reports earlier this month said Gol was considering the move, even as the company maintained it sought a "consensual" restructuring in discussion with creditors. (Reporting by Andre Romani and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry) ((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;)) Keywords: GOL BANKRUPTCY/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.