Brazil car rental firm Maestro considers initial public offering
SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental and fleet management company Maestro Locadora de Veiculos SA said on Thursday it is considering a potential primary share offering to be coordinated by investment banking units of BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA and Credit Suisse.
In a securities filings, Maestro said the transaction is still subject to shareholders' approval and also depends on market conditions.
(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))
