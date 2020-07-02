Brazil car rental firm Maestro considers initial public offering

SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental and fleet management company Maestro Locadora de Veiculos SA said on Thursday it is considering a potential primary share offering to be coordinated by investment banking units of BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA and Credit Suisse.

In a securities filings, Maestro said the transaction is still subject to shareholders' approval and also depends on market conditions.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

