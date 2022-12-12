Brazil cane crushing, sugar output up in late November -Unica

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sugarcane crushing in Brazil's center-south region jumped by more than four times in the second half of November, making the accumulated amount processed this year surpass last season's levels, industry group Unica said on Monday.

Crushing in the period increased 318.75% year-on-year to 16.23 million tonnes, according to the group, with total processing in the cycle reaching 531.93 million tonnes, 1.6% more than in the full 2021/22 season.

Sugar output in late November reached 1.03 million tonnes, a 532.3% increase from the same period a year ago, while ethanol production was up 148% to 887.26 million liters.

Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

Crushing jumped lately with more mills still operating than in 2021/22, when they were forced to end operations earlier-than-expected due to adverse climate conditions.

Even so, most plants are already ending cane crushing for the current season, leaving millions of tonnes of cane in the fields to be harvested next year, as rains make harvesting operations difficult and inefficient.

Unica said that 84 mills were still operational by early December, while 175 had ended crushing for the season. An additional 23 plants were seen finishing their operations in the first half of November, it added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.