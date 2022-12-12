US Markets

Brazil cane crushing, sugar output soar in late November -Unica

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

December 12, 2022 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 16.23 million tonnes in the second half of November, up 318.75% from a year, industry group Unica said on Monday.

Sugar output reached 1.03 million tonnes in the period, a 532.3% increase, while ethanol production was up 148% to 887.26 million liters.

Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

