Brazil cane crushing, sugar output soar in late November -Unica

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing totaled 16.23 million tonnes in the second half of November, up 318.75% from a year, industry group Unica said on Monday.

Sugar output reached 1.03 million tonnes in the period, a 532.3% increase, while ethanol production was up 148% to 887.26 million liters.

Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

