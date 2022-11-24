Brazil cane crushing, sugar output more than double y/y in early November

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sugarcane crushing and sugar production in Brazil's centre-south region more than doubled in the first half of November on a yearly basis, industry group Unica said on Thursday, as mills rush to catch-up with last season's accumulated output levels.

Crushing totaled 26.34 million tonnes in the period, up 109.3% from a year ago, while sugar production jumped 162.2% to 1.67 million tonnes, Unica said in a report.

Both metrics beat market expectations, which stood at 23.9 million tonnes for crushing and 1.47 million tonnes for sugar production, according to a survey by financial information provider S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Crushing jumped lately with rains subsiding and more mills still operating than in the same period of 2021/22, when they were forced to end operations earlier-than-expected due to adverse climate conditions.

Considering accumulated figures, sugarcane crushing so far this season reached 516.8 million tonnes, now down only 0.1% year-on-year.

Even so, Unica said it was unable to provide a forecast on how much cane would still be processed until the end of the season, noting that would depend heavily on the rainfall regime in the coming months.

Until Nov. 16, the industry group added, 140 mills were still operational, while 118 had finished their operations for the season. An additional 64 plants were seen ending their operations in the second half of November.

Unica also provided data on ethanol production, saying that output rose 72% to 1.28 billion liters in early November. Unica's ethanol data also includes fuel made from corn.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

