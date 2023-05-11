Brazil cane crushing, sugar output below estimates in late April

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing dropped 12.5% in the second half of April from a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Thursday, with sugar production missing market expectations after rains limited harvesting.

Mills in the region were estimated to have lost 10 days of harvesting operations due to bad weather in the first month of the new cycle, Unica said, which is seen resulting in an extended crop and lower raw material quality ahead.

Crushing in late April totaled 21 million tonnes, falling short of analysts' estimates of 25.59 million in a poll by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Sugar output reached 989,000 tonnes, up 5.9% year-on-year butbelow the 1.24 million forecast.

"The pace of crushing in the second half of April was below the historical potential for the period," Unica said, adding that chances of the El Nino weather pattern in the second half were also seen affecting harvesting and yields this year.

Total ethanol production, including fuel made from corn, was 978 million liters in late April, down 11.2% from the previous season as mills look to allocate more cane to sugar production amid high prices.

Unica said that 209 plants were operating by the end of April, compared to 184 in the same period last season. Weather allowing, mills are keen to apply a quick pace to harvesting to cope with a larger sugarcane crop this cycle.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

