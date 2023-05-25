Brazil cane crushing, sugar output beat estimates in early May

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Sugarcane crushing and sugar output in Brazil's center-south beat market forecasts in the first half of May, data from industry group UNICA showed on Thursday, as mills took advantage of positive weather conditions to speed up operations.

Both figures came in significantly ahead of already optmistic estimates from analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights, as markets had forecast a perfect fortnight for mills.

"In contrast to what happened in the second half of April, the drier weather favored harvesting and subsequent crushing," Unica said in a report.

According to the group, crushing totaled 43.98 million tonnes in the period, up 28.25% on a yearly basis, driving an output of 2.53 million tonnes of sugar, 50% more than in the previous year.

Analysts had a median forecast of 40.73 million and 2.21 million tonnes, respectively.

Mills in Brazil's top producing areas are keen to apply a quick pace to harvesting to cope with a larger sugarcane crop this cycle, also eyeing maximum sugar output to take advantage of higher prices.

Raw sugar prices on ICE fell 3% early on Wednesday with as investors braced for Unica's report of higher output, but pared part of the losses after the data were published.

Unica added that total ethanol production in the period rose 15.3% to 1.91 billion liters.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

