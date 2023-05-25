News & Insights

Brazil cane crushing, sugar output beat estimates in early May

May 25, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing jumped 28.25% in the first half of May from the previous year, data from industry group UNICA showed on Thursday, beating already upbeat forecasts from analysts as weather improved in top producing areas.

Crushing totaled 43.98 million tonnes in the period, Unica said in a report, while analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights had forecast a smaller increase of 19% to 40.73 million tonnes.

That lead to an output of 2.53 million tonnes of sugar in the period, up 50% on a yearly basis, also way above market estimates of 2.21 million tonnes.

