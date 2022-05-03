US Markets

Brazil cancels invite for EU observers after Bolsonaro objection

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court(TSE) has canceled an invitation for the European Union to send observers for the October election after President Jair Bolsonaro's government objected to the invite, two sources said on Tuesday.

BRASILIA, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court(TSE) has canceled an invitation for the European Union to send observers for the October election after President Jair Bolsonaro's government objected to the invite, two sources said on Tuesday.

The TSE, Brazil's top election authority, told Reuters last month that it had invited the European Union for the first time to observe this year's general election, when Bolsonaro will seek re-election.

Two days later the foreign ministry criticized the invitation, saying Brazil has never had its elections "evaluated by an international organization of which it is not a member."

Two sources with knowledge of the matter said the invitation has now been pulled. The TSE did not immediately comment, but a statement is expected later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular